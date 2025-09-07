Bryce Harper took the field for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday with a heavy heart. Harper and the baseball world mourned the death of Davey Johnson. The legendary manager, who led the New York Mets to a World Series title in 1986, passed away at the age of 82 on Friday.

Johnson was the first manager Harper played for in the majors. The pair spent two seasons together with the Washington Nationals. And Harper’s current manager, Rob Thomson, explained the impact Johnson had on the two-time MVP prior to Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

“Harp played for him… Obviously, Davey was a great player and great manager. Harp was saying he really loved him, because Davey loved young guys,” Thomson said per Justin Morris of MLB.com.

Bryce Harper powers Phillies past Marlins

“Harp felt like he got to the big leagues a little bit earlier than he would have with some other manager. [He] said he was one of the funniest guys he’s ever been around. He really loved him,” Thomson added.

Johnson took an 11-year hiatus from managing before taking over the Nationals in 2011. Harper debuted the following season as a 19-year-old phenom. He won Rookie of the Year in 2012 and made the All-Star Game each season under Johnson.

Harper paid tribute to Johnson with a 401-foot bomb to center off Sandy Alcantara in the first inning of Saturday’s game. The two-run homer was Harper’s 24th of the season and gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead.

Bryce Harper’s 24th homer of the year pic.twitter.com/TbnDifyR42 — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) September 6, 2025

Former Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo delivered a quality start for Philadelphia, out-dueling Alcantara. Luzardo allowed two runs on five hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in six innings. He improved to 13-6 in his debut season with the Phillies.

Philadelphia has now won three straight games and seven of the last nine. The Phillies entered with a six-game lead over the Mets in the NL East. Harper has World Series aspirations this season. And the team appears to be heating up for a playoff push.