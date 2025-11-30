The Charlotte Hornets may be just 6-14 on the season, but Saturday night felt like progress. In a gritty overtime battle, Charlotte snapped the Toronto Raptors’ nine-game winning streak, earning a 118-111 victory behind a huge performance from Miles Bridges and steady late-game composure from their young core.

Bridges finished with 35 points, including 10 in overtime, while LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller helped steady the offense in their first back-to-back action in weeks.

But despite both being key closers, neither saw a typical full starter workload.

After the win, head coach Charles Lee addressed the noticeable minute limitations on Ball and Miller, making it clear that the Hornets are prioritizing long-term health over short-term urgency.

“We’ll see how they recover after their first back-to-back in a while,” Lee said. “You just have to keep the process, the long-term vision, in mind even when you're in these moments.”

Ball, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists this season, logged controlled stretches while focusing on pacing and rhythm rather than volume.

Miller, who has been emerging as a secondary scoring threat with 17.0 points per game through six appearances, also played under watch.

Lee emphasized maturity from both players, noting their willingness to buy into the approach rather than push for heavier minutes.

“We want to win every game, obviously, and those two guys help you do it,” Lee continued. “But we do have really good depth, and so you lean on that depth in moments like this.”

That depth showed: Kon Knueppel remained steady with 18.4 points per game across 20 outings, while team role-players defended and executed late.

Even with a losing record, the Hornets are showing signs of a healthier identity, one built around patience, controlled development, and structure.

If Ball and Miller continue progressing physically while the supporting cast keeps delivering, Saturday’s win may not be a one-off, but the beginning of a turning point.