The Jaylen Brown hairline saga has taken yet another unexpected and hilarious turn. Minnesota Timberwolves star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert has now joined the conversation, jokingly telling Brown to “just go bald” after the Celtics forward once again found himself trending for non-basketball reasons.

Brown, who has long been a target of playful commentary regarding his receding hairline, became a viral moment after fans noticed black dye marks on OG Anunoby’s jersey during Boston’s loss to the Knicks.

The clip exploded across social media, leading to memes about “defensive paint,” “sharpie hairlines,” and even comparisons to LeBron’s infamously unpredictable hairline era.

Jaylen Brown will not forget this moment.

Gobert🤡 pic.twitter.com/FHNsbnc4mP — Boston_Die_Hard (@NbaSwingPass) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Instead of being bothered, Brown has fully leaned into the comedy.

During a recent livestream, the Celtics guard addressed the situation head-on, joking about potentially flying to Turkey, a global hotspot for hair transplants, and acknowledging the attention his hair has been getting.

“Maybe it’s time,” Brown said, laughing. “But we still holding on.”

Gobert’s latest jab only added fuel to the meme fire.

Article Continues Below

While the exchange was lighthearted, it highlights a growing theme: Brown has become one of the league’s more viral personalities, whether intentional or not.

From his unpredictable press conference outfits to his haircut evolution, the Celtics star has embraced the internet’s jokes rather than running from them.

And truth be told, fans have appreciated his attitude. In a league where criticism often turns personal, Brown’s willingness to laugh at himself has made him more relatable, and arguably more likable.

Still, as the jokes continue, so does the debate: should Brown keep fighting the battle… or finally embrace the bald era?

For now, it seems he’s sticking with the spray, but as Gobert and NBA Twitter suggest, the Turkey trip may be coming sooner than later.

If nothing else, one thing is clear: Jaylen Brown may be losing his hair, but he’s winning the internet.