The Philadelphia Phillies know their rotation will get a massive boost when Zack Wheeler returns from injury. If he continues on his current trajectory, that could be sooner rather than later.

Wheeler is set to start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, manager Rob Thomson confirmed, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. He will then make at least one more minor league rehab start.

The right-hander is working his way back from a blood clot in his shoulder. He had to undergo season-ending surgery to remedy the issue. While Wheeler now seems to be past the blood clot problems, the Phillies will still be cautious about his return.

When he is back on the mound though, Philadelphia will hope he offers more of what he has over the last six seasons. Through 157 total starts, the right-hander has posted a 2.91 ERA and a 1,094/220 K/BB ratio. Furthermore, Wheeler has been named an All-Star three times during his tenure, including his injury-shortened 2025 campaign. Over 24 starts, he posted a 2.71 ERA and a 195/33 K/BB ratio.

Things didn't look that sterling in Wheeler's last rehab start though. Over three innings with Lehigh Valley, he allowed five earned runs and four hits, walking two and striking out one.

The Phillies won't put too much stock into one singular outing. Wheeler is still trying to find his footing on the mound after the long layover. Furthermore, he'll now have at least two more opportunities to get back on track in the minors.

Soon though, the Phillies will want to see Wheeler back on the major league bump. Assuming he is the same brand of pitching, opposing lineups won't feel the same way.