On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will hit the floor at home for a game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome in his right knee. Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and his playing status vs the Hornets on Sunday night.

Anthony Edwards' playing status vs the Hornets

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Anthony Edwards will be able to suit up for the Timberwolves against Charlotte. Edwards returned from an injury absence on Friday evening on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, and put up one of his worst performances of the season in what turned into an ugly loss for Minnesota.

The hope is that he will be able to take the floor on Sunday and look much more like the usual version of himself against Charlotte. Joining Edwards on the injury report for the Timberwolves is wing Jaden McDaniels, who will miss this one due to patella tendinopathy in his left knee.

Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate is probable for the Hornets with a left ankle sprain.

The Timberwolves currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, and ironically enough, they'd likely want to stay there if the Los Angeles Lakers hold serve in third, given that the Lakers just found out that Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic will both miss extended time due to their respective injuries.

However, Los Angeles is in danger of relinquishing that spot to the Denver Nuggets, so the Timberwolves will still want to gun for as many wins as possible down the stretch of the season.

Tipoff between the Hornets and Timberwolves is set for 7:00 pm ET.