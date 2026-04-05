The Baltimore Orioles were dealt a serious blow when Zach Eflin was forced to exit his first start of the season with elbow discomfort. Now, both team and pitcher are figuring out how to proceed forward.

Eflin will be meeting with Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion on his elbow, via Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. The Orioles have already placed him on the 15-day injured list.

There has been no exact timetable for how long Eflin will be out. It seems likely that'll come after both he and team learn their best course of action. Still, the fact he is getting a second opinion isn't a good sign. At the very least, Eflin should be expected out of Baltimore's rotation for the foreseeable future.

The Orioles entered the 2026 campaign with high expectations for Eflin. Before suffering his injury, the right-hander was showing why in his first start. In 3.2 innings against the Texas Rangers, Eflin allowed one run and four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

It was a bounce back performance after the struggles he dealt with in 2025. Then, the righty posted a 5.93 ERA and a 50/13 K/BB ratio. Still, he looked much more potent in his first year with the team, recording a 2.60 ERA and 47/11 K/BB ratio over his first nine starts.

When Eflin will return to the mound is not yet known. Elbow injuries lead to plenty of caution from all involved. Once the pitcher meets with a specialist on Tuesday though, Eflin and the Orioles will know more.