With the UConn basketball team shutting down Illinois in the Final Four on Saturday, 71-62, the program is dealing with an injury before they take on the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship game. UConn basketball star Solo Ball is dealing with a foot sprain ahead of the national title contest, with the junior giving more insight into the issue.

Huskies head coach Dan Hurley would say that Ball won't practice on Sunday and that he's in a walking boot ahead of the outing against the Wolverines.

“Significant update on UConn's Solo Ball. Dan Hurley says he has ‘some kind of foot sprain' and will not practice today. He's in a boot. Will be something to monitor for tomorrow night,” Pete Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

UConn basketball's Solo Ball on how he got the foot sprain

In terms of how it happened, the foot injury was sustained early in the Final Four win over the Fighting Illini as he was “caught up on a screen.” Ball would even express how he played through the injury on “adrenaline,” and he is trying to accomplish everything he can to participate in the national championship game.

“UConn guard Solo Ball says he injured his foot getting caught up on a screen with Tarris Reed Jr. and got through the game ‘with adrenaline.' He added, ‘I’m feeling all right right now. I’m doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow,'” Thamel wrote on X.

Subsequently, the junior guard played 28 minutes in the win over Illinois, recording 13 points on five of 11 shooting from the field, three of seven from beyond the arc, to go along with two assists. While Ball said that he'll do anything he can to play, he would follow up on his playing status, being described as “non-committal” by Jeff Borzello.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Ball will play as the UConn basketball team looks to win their third championship in four years, though in their way is a formidable Michigan team, as the game will be on Monday.