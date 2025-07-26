The Philadelphia Phillies have an injured star in Nick Castellanos, who is not used to sitting out. Castellanos has dealt with a knee injury he suffered during Friday's game, when he was approaching the outfield wall. Phillies manager Rob Thomson provided an update about that injury on Saturday, per the Athletic.

“He’s a bit sore, so they kept him out of the lineup. They’ll check back in tomorrow (Sunday,)” reporter Charlotte Varnes wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after speaking with Thomson.

Castellanos is hitting .270 this season, with 13 home runs. He also has 56 runs batted in this season. He has worked in both the outfield and the infield for the Phillies this year.

Philadelphia is second in the National League East this season, with a 59-44 record. As of Saturday, the team is just half a game behind the New York Mets for the division lead.

Nick Castellanos is having a solid year for the Phillies

Castellanos is a key cog in the Phillies' offensive machine. He posted two hits and an RBI on Friday night, in a team win over the struggling New York Yankees.

The Phillies will miss the versatile star, even if he is just out one game. Castellanos has posted RBIs in his last four games played. As a result, Philadelphia picked up wins in three of their last four contests.

Castellanos is a veteran who has played for several clubs. He has two seasons with at least 100 RBIs in the last five years. Those campaigns came with both Philadelphia and the Cincinnati Reds. Castellanos has played for the Phillies since the 2022 campaign.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, it is possible that Castellanos may have played his last game in Philadelphia. The Kansas City Royals are rumored to be pushing for a deal to nab Castellanos, per The New York Post. Time will tell if the Phillies actually deal the versatile veteran.

The Phillies will have to win Saturday without Castellanos, as they play the Yankees once more.