The Philadelphia Phillies are getting ready for a crucial Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, and manager Rob Thomson is making more arms available as his team tries to avoid an 0-2 hole.

Thomson confirmed before the game that Suarez, who started 26 games for the Phillies in 2025, would be available in relief of Jesus Luzardo.

“We'll use Ranger (Suárez) out of the bullpen tonight in leverage,” he said via Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He's available. I could use him at any point.”

Thomson added that Game 1 starter Cristopher Sanchez would be the only pitcher not available.

“And then we’ll figure out Game 3 if we use everybody,” he said. “I’m talking about Ranger and [Aaron] Nola being available. We’d probably use only one of those guys unless we absolutely have to, just so that the other guy can start Game 3.”

The Phillies do not have a starting pitcher announced for any game beyond Monday, but Suarez and Nola made sense as logical starters for games 3 and 4 in some order. If Thomson uses one of them in relief in Game 2, that pitcher could potentially still be available to start Game 4 (if necessary), which would take place Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Suarez, for his part, has not pitched out of the bullpen since 2021 when he had a 3.00 ERA in 27 relief appearances.

However he gets into a game, Suarez enters the playoffs with a stellar postseason reputation. He has started eight of the 10 playoff games he's appeared in, dating back to 2022, and has a 1.43 ERA in 37.2 innings. In that time, he has struck out 40 batters, allowed 10 fewer hits than innings pitched and given up just two home runs.

With the series shifting to Los Angeles for Game 3, Monday night is as close to a must-win as possible for the Phillies outside of a literal elimination game. Luzardo will face off against Blake Snell with first pitch schedule for a little after 6 p.m. ET.