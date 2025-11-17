It should have been the right way for the Chicago Bulls to welcome back Coby White with a win over the Utah Jazz. However, the Bulls came up short in a demoralizing overtime loss, 150-147.

Nevertheless, White gave it his all in his first game since being out due to a calf injury. Along the way, he finished with a double-double of 27 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Additionally, he went beyond his minute restrictions and played a total of 30 minutes.

Afterward, White put into words what it was like to produce as well as he did, per Bulls on CHSN. Essentially, he picked up on what the team had made during his absence.

“I’ve been really paying attention to how we’ve been playing and practicing and how I can affect the game in a positive way.”

Despite his heroics, the Bulls have listed White as out for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After that, the Bulls will continue their road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Then they will head back to Chicago for back-to-back home games against the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards.

After losing to the Jazz, the Bulls are now 6-6 and have lost their last five games.

Coby White is looking to give Chicago his all for however long it lasts

Since 2018, White has been the face of the Bulls. His high-scoring totals and all-around playmaking skills have made him a fan favorite.

Last year, White acheived his his scoring season by averaging 20.4 points per game. At the same time, he averaged 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

After this season, White will become an unrestricted free agent as he plays out the final year of his three-year $36 million contract. The Bulls may look to trade White to save money under the salary cap and White may look to play for a contender.

Nevertheless, White is looking to maximize his time in Chicago as much as he can.