After beating their division rivals in Week 11, the Chicago Bears have trolled the Minnesota Vikings using a bit from iconic comedian Dave Chappelle involving Prince.

Following the Week 11 game against the Vikings, the Bears posted the score with the caption, “Game blouses.” This, of course, is a reference to an old Chappelle's Show sketch where the late Charlie Murphy recalled a pickup basketball game with Prince.

Game blouses. pic.twitter.com/oHrH4vRCAO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Instead of the traditional shirts vs. skins game, it was shirts vs. blouses. The Minneapolis-born Prince was on the latter team, and the Bears responded appropriately after beating the Vikings.

The Bears even their series against the Vikings with Week 11 win

In Week 11, the Bears evened their series against the Vikings at 1-1. They previously lost to the Vikings in Week 1. This time, the odds were in their favor.

The Bears won with some late-game heroics once again, by Caleb Williams. They were coming off a win against the New York Giants, during which the Bears overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half.

A 56-yard kick return by Devin Duvernay helped set up Cairo Santos' game-winning field goals. Santos was busy in the game, kicking five field goals (making four).

Williams didn't have his most spectacular statistical game. He completed half of his passes for 193 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown or an interception, but he did fumble it once. Luckily, the Bears picked it back up.

Similarly, J.J. McCarthy completed half of his passes. Both quarterbacks went 16/32 with their passes in the game. McCarthy did turn it over, though, throwing two interceptions.

The Bears will next face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Green Bay Packers in the coming weeks. Their playoff hopes may be affected by the results of these games. The Steelers, Eagles, and Packers will all likely be in the mix come January.

The Vikings have now lost two games in a row. They will next face the Packers before playing the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.