The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the ammunition they need to swing a deal for Washington Nationals ace MacKenzie Gore. After winning back-to-back World Series championships, Los Angeles knows that acquiring elite starting pitching remains their best path to a third consecutive title and matching the 1998-2000 Yankees. Gore represents exactly the type of controllable, young ace that the Dodgers should be willing to sacrifice their prospect depth for this offseason.

MacKenzie Gore finished the 2025 season with 185 strikeouts over 159.2 innings for the Nationals, showcasing exactly why he's one of the most coveted pitchers in baseball. The left-hander led the majors with an impressive 10.4 K/9 ratio and made his first All-Star appearance, establishing himself as a legitimate ace-in-waiting. Most importantly, Gore is under team control through 2027, meaning the Dodgers would lock in years of elite production without breaking the bank on free agency.

The Nationals are in full rebuild mode and finished last in the National League East with a 66-96 record in 2025. Their rotation outside of Gore was catastrophic, with no other starter posting an above-average ERA-plus. Washington desperately needs to acquire young talent that can help them compete down the line, and the Dodgers' overflowing farm system gives them plenty to offer.

The Perfect Trade Package for MacKenzie Gore

The Dodgers must offer the Nationals a package built on elite prospect talent. Here's what Los Angeles should propose:

Dodgers Receive:

LHP MacKenzie Gore

Nationals Receive:

Josue De Paula, OF

Alex Freeland, SS/3B

Eduardo Quintero, OF

Mike Sirota, OF

This package gives the Nationals a genuine foundation for their rebuild while maintaining Los Angeles' ability to compete in 2026. Jackson Ferris already possesses three potentially plus pitches and has the ceiling to develop into a frontline starter himself. Kyle Hurt provides another high-upside arm who can grow within Washington's system over the next few years. Noah Schultz represents another young pitcher who can contribute to their pitching depth moving forward.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for Both Teams

From the Dodgers' perspective, this deal strengthens their rotation immensely without forcing them to part with their very top position player prospects like Josue De Paula or Zyhir Hope. Los Angeles can afford to trade elite pitching prospects because they have incredible depth on that front, with numerous arms throughout their minor league system ready to contribute. Adding Gore to a rotation already featuring Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto would create an unmatched pitching arsenal in baseball.

The Nationals receive a haul of young pitching talent that directly addresses their greatest weakness from 2025. Washington desperately needs to build pitching depth behind Gore, and this package gives them multiple arms with legitimate upside. Ferris especially represents the type of front-line starter potential that Washington needs to construct around Gore during the rebuild. Trayce Thompson provides an immediate major league contributor who can play the outfield while the younger players develop.

General manager Brandon Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman have shown their willingness to sacrifice prospect depth when acquiring premium talent. This offseason presents the perfect opportunity to go all-in on Gore, a pitcher who remains under control and fits the Dodgers' championship timeline perfectly. Los Angeles won the World Series in 2024 as defending champs, and acquiring Gore sends a message that another ring is absolutely the goal in 2026.

The window for the Dodgers remains wide open with their talented core, and Gore provides the missing piece that could establish their rotation as the best in baseball. This trade package balances prospect depth while giving the Nationals legitimate building blocks for their future. Both teams walk away satisfied, and the Dodgers take another major step toward their third consecutive championship.