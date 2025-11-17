With the Seattle Seahawks suffering a costly loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 21-19, it was an emotional game for one such as wide receiver Cooper Kupp, going against his former team. As it was a frustrating outing for Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and the four interceptions he threw, Kupp would speak about the failed revenge game against the Rams.

Kupp has no doubt left a legendary mark on Los Angeles with his tenure since 2017, but upon moving to Seattle, there was no doubt that this game was circled on the calendar. Kupp expressed how “it was good” seeing familiar faces before the game started, according to Brady Henderson.

“Yeah, definitely different,” Kupp said. “It was good seeing some guys come out early, and it was good seeing some of the guys over there, but it was nice to get into the pregame routine and that build-up. So used to just building up into being locked in for the game. So once the game started, it was just about playing football.”

Here was Cooper Kupp (three catches, 23 yards) on his return to Los Angeles and the performance of the Seahawks’ offense in their loss to the Rams. pic.twitter.com/KD29evTOQ5 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 17, 2025

Cooper Kupp on the Seahawks' outlook

As Rams star Puka Nacua spoke about wanting a jersey swap with the Seahawks receiver in Kupp, there's no denying that the veteran wishes the team had won, and he had a better game. Catching only three passes for 23 yards on seven targets, Kupp would emphasize how much faith he has in Seattle and is excited that the team has “everything ahead” of them.

“But there's a lot of stuff that we're gonna look at and be like, ‘Man, there's, there's so much to fix, so much we better at,'” Kupp said.

“We're a real good football team, we're that close, and by our standards, offensively, played a very poor game,” Kupp continued. “I mean, the loss hurts, but the camaraderie, the guys, the energy in that locker room, we're going to continue to push, continue to fight, and then we got everything ahead of us so excited about that.”

At any rate, the Seahawks are now at a 7-3 record, which puts them second in the NFC West, with the team looking to get back in the win column against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.