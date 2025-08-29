Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber enjoyed a momentous Thursday night as he cranked four home runs in the team’s 19-4 rout of the Atlanta Braves. He became just the 21st player in Major League Baseball history to complete such a feat, but teammate Trea Turner did not think a fifth long ball was imminent.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Turner was impressed by Schwarber's showing. But the shortstop was not sure if the 32-year-old would be able to continue his hot night against a position player.

“We were talking about how perfect his swing is for it,” Turner said. “It’s simple, it’s short, it’s quick. It feels like any time they make a mistake, he’s ready to put the barrel on it. He doesn’t really hit it on the ground. He hits it in the air, and it’s just a perfect homer swing. That’s what makes him good. That’s a skill, and not many guys have that.”

“But Turner had his doubts about a fifth homer; he knew Schwarber had struggled before when trying to hit a position player pitching,” Gelb wrote. “It’s not for everyone.”

Despite this doubt, Turner was sure to note that Schwarber’s massive night was a product of a consistent work ethic.

“If anybody saw the amount of work he puts into it in preparation, they would understand why,” Turner said. “We see it every day. Sometimes you have bad games and you strike out and this and that, but the routine and the effort is up there with anybody I’ve ever played with. And I would argue with anybody in the league. So, that’s why I don’t put anything past him.”

Schwarber became the fourth Phillies player to mash four home runs in a single game, joining legends Mike Schmidt (1976), Chuck Klein (1936), and Ed Delahanty (1896).

