May 24, 2025 at 3:49 AM ET

Trea Turner wasted no time setting the tone for the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, blasting a leadoff home run on the fourth pitch of the game to spark a 4-3 win over the Oaklamento Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

Turner’s 426-foot shot to center field was his fourth homer of the season and his first career leadoff blast in a Phillies uniform. It not only gave the Phillies an early 1-0 lead, but it also kickstarted a game in which they would grind their way to an eighth consecutive victory.

Trea Turner leads off the game with a home run! 1-0 Phils right off the batpic.twitter.com/aqfXTJKFwf — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s just about taking what he gives you,” Turner said postgame of his early success against A’s starter Jacob Lopez. “Not trying to do too much. That approach helped all of us that inning and later in the game.”

That solo shot ended up being the only run the Phillies would muster until the ninth, when the offense finally broke through again against Oakland’s All-Star closer Mason Miller. J.T. Realmuto legged out a three-base infield single and was driven in by Alec Bohm. RBI hits from Johan Rojas and Turner followed, stretching the Phillies’ lead to 4-0.

Phillies rally behind Zack Wheeler's strong start to get another win

The insurance proved critical after reliever Jordan Romano struggled in the bottom of the ninth. Romano, pitching for the second straight night, surrendered a three-run home run to A’s rookie Nick Kurtz and allowed another baserunner before manager Rob Thomson called on Tanner Banks, who closed the door with a strikeout for his first save as a Phillie.

“Got messy there at the end, but I’ll take the win anytime,” Thomson said. “Romano just didn’t have the slider working tonight, and his velocity was a bit up and down, but Banks did a great job finishing it off.”

The Phillies’ pitching up to that point had been stellar. Zack Wheeler tossed 6⅔ scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 2.42 and extending his scoreless streak to 22⅔ innings — the second-longest of his career. Despite not having his sharpest command, Wheeler fanned eight and allowed just three hits.

“I thought he pitched behind in the count more than usual,” Thomson said. “But his stuff was good, and he battled. Another great outing from him.”

Wheeler noted postgame that the mound conditions at the Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento — a Triple-A ballpark — weren’t ideal.

“It was like cement in front of the rubber,” Wheeler said. “Once I broke it up, it turned into little bumps. Might not sound like much, but it throws you off when you’re used to consistent mounds.”

Beyond Turner’s offensive spark, Rojas made the defensive play of the night, sprinting back to haul in a deep Tyler Soderstrom fly ball in center that Statcast gave just an 11% catch probability. His grab stranded the tying run at third base and preserved the lead heading into the ninth.

“I just kept running,” Rojas said. “I knew the field was a little bigger, so I trusted my read and kept going.”

The Phillies, now 33-18, hold the National League’s best record and continue to dominate on the road, having won 12 of their last 13 away from home. They’ll look to extend their win streak to nine games on Saturday behind Cristopher Sánchez.