The Philadelphia Phillies are revving up before the playoffs, and in their regular-season finale, they're getting some key help back at the right time. Shortstop Trea Turner is joining the Phillies in the finale, according to ESPN.

“Turner was activated from the injured list after being out because of a strained right hamstring. He hasn't played since Sept. 7, although the National League East champion Phillies said at the time of the injury that he was expected back by the playoffs,” ESPN wrote.

Turner has played well this season for the Phillies, as he leads the NL in batting average, and he also has 36 stolen bases.

The shortstop has been out for the past few weeks because of the hamstring, and when it initially happened, he knew that it wasn't as serious as the one he suffered last season, where he was out six weeks.

“It's better [than last year's injury]. It's on the same area on the opposite side but smaller. I think that's a good sign,” Turner said via Devan Kaney of 94WIP.

Turner also thinks the injury popped up because he wasn't taking the necessary steps to stay hydrated.

“Just felt like a lot of volume this year, a lot of sprinting. I think I was a little dehydrated that day, that probably had something to do with it. Sometimes you try to play through days you don't feel great and things could pop up and this is one of them. Got to deal with it and try to put it behind you,” Turner said.

It's the perfect time for the Turner to return for the Phillies, as the team has real goals of making a postseason run. The Phillies are currently 95-66 and first in the NL East, and they've been playing some of the best baseball in the league.