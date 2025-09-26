The Philadelphia Phillies have relied on Trea Turner all season, and now he stands on the verge of securing the NL batting title. Turner enters the final weekend with a .305 average, holding a narrow edge over Nico Hoerner of the Cubs, who sits at .299. The margin remains slim, but the difference could define who walks away as the National League’s best hitter.

A hamstring injury sidelined Trea Turner on September 7 and complicated his push toward the batting crown. Despite the setback, he has stayed sharp by taking live batting practice, and he could return before during the MLB postseason. Manager Rob Thomson admitted this week that Turner is only running at 75 percent, a sign that health still limits him. Even so, his work earlier in the season has given him the advantage over Hoerner.

For Nico Hoerner, the challenge is steep. The Cubs infielder must close a gap of six points in batting average across just a handful of games. To leapfrog Turner, he will need multiple multi-hit efforts while hoping Turner either remains sidelined or struggles if he returns. The math is clear: Turner would need to go 0-for-11 to dip below the .300 mark. That cushion highlights just how much consistency he has shown for the Phillies.

The NL batting title has often gone to the game’s biggest stars. The star shortstop now has the chance to add his name to that list. Trea Turner's mix of speed, contact, and timely power has fueled the Phillies’ offense. Even while recovering, he continues to make an impact in the dugout. Fans in Philadelphia have rallied behind him, eager to see one of their leaders finish the job.

With Aaron Judge having already locked down the AL batting title, the spotlight shifts to Turner and Hoerner. The weekend ahead promises drama, but it is Turner’s race to lose. If the Phillies star holds steady, the NL batting title will belong to him, cementing another memorable season in Philadelphia.

The only question left is simple, who wins when the final outs are played?