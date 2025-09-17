The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the series, securing a series victory. They will meet for the series finale on Wednesday, with a chance to sweep the defending champions.

Since the day the odds were released on FanDuel, the Dodgers have been the favorite to repeat as champions. That is no longer the case. The Phillies now own the top World Series odds as they are in the midst of a hot stretch at the right time.

Here is a look at the top WS odds as of right now.

Phillies: +480

Dodgers: +500

Milwaukee Brewers: +750

Toronto Blue Jays: +750

Seattle Mariners: +900

New York Yankees: +950

It's hard to imagine the Phillies where they are if it wasn't for the insane power of Kyle Schwarber. The lineup is certainly stacked and among the best in the league, but Schwarber is a legit MVP candidate this season, but of course, will not win the award due to the insane popularity of Shohei Ohtani. Schwarber has +1900 odds to win the MVP, behind Ohtani, who has -50000 odds.

Schwarber's offensive numbers are through the roof with 53 home runs (2nd in MLB), 128 RBIs (most in MLB), and a .943 OPS (5th in MLB). He has also walked over 100 times, proving to be a legit threat at the plate every time he is up to bat. Schwarber recently tied a Stan Musial stat with his latest homer in Game 1 of the series.

Philadelphia surged past the Mets to be in the position they are in now. The Mets were one of the hottest teams in the league for a majority of the season, but have recently been on a losing skid. The Mets are now fighting to make the postseason, while the Phillies have already clinched a spot.

The Phillies can easily earn the No. 1 seed if they remain at the pace they are at now.