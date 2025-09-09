The Philadelphia Phillies were certainly feeling the Monday blues as they decided to place Trea Turner on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. While Turner did dodge a major bullet considering that it was a worse hamstring strain that kept him out for six weeks, this is the last thing the Phillies need — major lineup uncertainty — with less than a month to go before the playoffs begin.

As things stand, the Phillies will receive a bye to the NLDS, which should buy more time for Turner to recover from his hamstring strain. This injury, according to the Phillies, is not expected to keep him out for the playoffs, although it is always uncertain whether or not Turner will be back at 100 percent come postseason time considering the lingering nature of hamstring injuries.

Be that as it may, Turner is taking all the good news he can get as he now look forward to getting back on the field for the Phillies as soon as possible.

“It's better [than last year's injury]. It's on the same area on the opposite side but smaller. I think that's a good sign,” Turner told reporters, per Devan Kaney of 94WIP.

Trea Turner on his current grade 1 hamstring strain vs last season when he missed six weeks with a grade 2: pic.twitter.com/gZkLJazyod — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) September 9, 2025

The Phillies shortstop pointed out that he may have played through some fatigue and dehydration, which might have played a part in causing the injury.

“Just felt like a lot of volume this year, a lot of sprinting. I think I was a little dehydrated that day, that probably had something to do with it. Sometimes you try to play through days you don't feel great and things could pop up and this is one of them. Got to deal with it and try to put it behind you,” Turner added.

Phillies navigate Trea Turner's absence in stretch run

On Monday, the Phillies began a four-game series against the New York Mets, and did so in ideal fashion, taking a 1-0 win behind an excellent start from Aaron Nola and a spotless bullpen. The Phillies were already without Turner for that contest at home, with the team starting Edmundo Sosa at shortstop in his absence.

With this latest win for the Phillies, they are now eight games ahead of the Mets in the NL East standings with 18 games remaining in the season. Their magic number is down to 15, and getting win after win against the Mets in this series would go a long way towards locking up a first-round bye.