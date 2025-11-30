The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are in a big divisional battle that also could have some playoff implications as the stretch of the season is here. The worst thing to happen right now is for injuries to pop up, and the Texans suffered one to Woody Marks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Another key injury here in Indianapolis: Texans RB Woody Marks is questionable to return with a foot injury,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Marks has taken over in the running game this season with Joe Mixon still out, and he's been doing what he can to help lead the team in that department. Marks tried to test his foot on the sidelines, but he ended up walking back to the locker room. He did eventually come back in the game, which is good news for the Texans.

Marks went down with an injury last week against the Buffalo Bills, but was fine in the end. They're going to need him during these next couple of games, as they've been able to step up and win three games in a row. What has been more impressive during the win streak is that they've done it with Davis Mills as the starting quarterback, as CJ Stroud was out with a concussion.

Stroud is back for the Texans, and the hope is that they can keep that same momentum that they've had for the past few weeks.

If Marks was not able to return, Nick Chubb would be the next player up on the depth chart to lead the backfield.

It's still uncertain if Mixon will return this season, but the chances are looking bleak with not many games remaining. After the report came out that he would miss the season, he fired back and made it seem like there was still a possibility he could get back on the field at some point.