On Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers hit the field for a home game against the Los Angeles Rams, looking to keep pace in the NFC South race with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers are coming off a frustrating Monday Night Football loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, in which quarterback Bryce Young struggled mightily.

The good news for the Panthers was that Young got off to a much better start for the game against Los Angeles, throwing a touchdown in the first quarter, finding Chubba Hubbard in the endzone.

In fact, the touchdown allowed Young to set his own personal career milestone.

“Bryce Young's 35-yard touchdown to Chuba Hubbard was his longest career passing TD against the blitz,” reported David Newton of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Panthers would ultimately end up taking a 14-7 lead later on in the first half.

The Panthers sat at 6-6 entering this game, much better than most pundits projected for them heading into the year but still needing a considerable amount of help down the stretch in order to make the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, the Buccaneers' schedule will lighten up significantly as the season continues, following a rough stretch for Tampa Bay in which they lost four out of five games, including a road loss at the hands of the Rams last week in blowout fashion.

The good news for the Panthers is that they still have both of their matchups against the Buccaneers this year still ahead of them on the schedule.