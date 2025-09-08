The Philadelphia Phillies lost more than just a game on Sunday afternoon in Miami. Star shortstop Trea Turner exited in the seventh inning of a 5–4 defeat to the Marlins with a right hamstring strain, raising immediate concerns for a team eyeing a deep October run.

Turner had just reached on a throwing error by Otto Lopez when he felt the issue flare up. He quickly removed himself from the game, walking into the dugout before heading to the clubhouse with the training staff. “It was just kind of grabbing on me. It didn’t feel good,” Turner said afterward. “If I could have kept going, I would have. If not, get out of there and try to limit the damage.” Edmundo Sosa replaced him at shortstop and on the bases.

The 32-year-old has been one of the National League’s best all-around players this season. Turner leads the league with 179 hits and carries a .305 batting average, while also sitting near the top in stolen bases with 36. His bat continued to deliver on Sunday — he launched his 15th home run of the year in the sixth inning to help the Phillies claw closer. The injury struck in his very next at-bat.

All eyes of Phillies fans are on Trea Turner

For Turner, the concern is familiar. He strained his left hamstring last season and missed six weeks. “Hopefully, not as bad as that,” Turner said. “Try to get back as fast as you can and get ready for that last little stretch and hopefully, the postseason push.”

Article Continues Below

Manager Rob Thomson expressed both worry and optimism. “There’s some concern there, obviously,” Thomson said. “He’s having a great year, he’s a big part of this ball club and I want to keep people healthy, especially coming down the stretch here. We’ll know more tomorrow.” Turner is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

The timing could hardly be worse for Philadelphia. The Phillies sit atop the NL East with a seven-game lead over the Mets, but the upcoming four-game series against New York looms large. While the division lead is still comfortable, the Phillies are chasing the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s No. 1 seed, currently trailing by 4½ games. Losing Turner, even briefly, could complicate their pursuit of home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Sunday’s loss also underscored the team’s margin for error. Taijuan Walker surrendered four first-inning runs, including a three-run homer to Lopez, before settling in to provide six innings of work. The Phillies chipped away with RBIs from Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Kyle Schwarber, but fell just short after Harper grounded out with the tying run on base in the ninth.

The focus now shifts to Turner’s MRI. His absence would force Sosa into an everyday role at shortstop, weakening the Phillies both offensively and on the bases. Turner’s ability to change games with his speed, power, and defense is irreplaceable — and any prolonged injury would be a major blow to Philadelphia’s World Series aspirations.