The Pittsburgh Pirates took center stage in a heated moment Tuesday night as manager Don Kelly argued his ejection during a tense matchup vs. the Cincinnati Reds. While Pittsburgh secured an 8–3 victory, the eighth inning created drama that briefly shifted focus away from the scoreboard.

Kelly watched momentum change shift as the Reds launched back-to-back home runs, tightening the game and raising tension inside the ballpark. Shortly after, a controversial check-swing call involving Eugenio Suarez ignited a strong reaction from the Pirates’ dugout.

Believing the swing should have resulted in an out, Kelly immediately voiced his frustration. Instead, the call extended the inning, leading to a heated exchange with home plate umpire Jordan Baker that escalated quickly.

The argument ultimately led to the ejection of the Pirates manager, as he continued defending his players in a critical moment. His response reflected a managerial style built on intensity and a willingness to stand up for his roster under pressure.

Fireside Baseball shared the moment on X, formerly Twitter, capturing Kelly getting his final words in before leaving the field.

“Pittsburgh Pirates manager, Don Kelly, has been thrown out of the game”

Pittsburgh Pirates manager, Don Kelly, has been thrown out of the game#ATOBTTR #LetsGoBucspic.twitter.com/S72NCQoWhy — Fireside Baseball (@FiresideBsbl) April 1, 2026

Despite the confrontation, the Pirates maintained control of the game. Their offense had already built a comfortable lead, highlighted by strong contributions throughout the lineup.

Oneil Cruz powered the Pittsburgh offense, while Ryan O’Hearn delivered a key home run to help create separation. The early production proved crucial in keeping the Reds at bay.

On the mound, Pittsburgh’s pitching staff set the tone early by carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Even after the Reds’ late push, the Pirates responded quickly to secure the win.

The victory improves Pittsburgh to 2–3 on the 2026 season and provides early momentum. Kelly’s ejection, meanwhile, adds another example of his fiery leadership style as he continues to establish his presence in the clubhouse.