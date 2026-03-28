The New York Mets achieved a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, earning their second win of the season. During the contest, the fanbase stole the spotlight for a moment after hitting Pirates' slugger Marcell Ozuna with a “DUI” chant.

During Ozuna's at-bat in the top of the seventh inning, Mets fans broke out in a “DUI” chant as a way to potentially distract the 35-year-old right-handed hitter. His at-bat resulted in a flyout to right field.

Mets fans got a "DUI" chant going with Marcell Ozuna at the plate pic.twitter.com/IeqDRXrGQz — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 28, 2026

Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI in an alleged incident back in 2022. He was pulled over by police for allegedly going 90 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone in Norcross, Georgia, while playing for the Atlanta Braves. Ozuna was charged with a DUI and failure to maintain his lane.

In May of 2023, Ozuna reached a plea agreement, paying a fine of $1,000. This was a separate incident from his domestic abuse arrest in 2021. The now Pirates star has not been involved with any legal issues since the DUI incident nearly three years ago.

As for Mets fans, that's pretty crazy for them to pull out an incident that happened so long ago as a way to try to get into Ozuna's head. It may or may not have worked. Either way, the play resulted in an out that ended the top of the seventh inning.

After putting on an offensive onslaught on Opening Day, the Mets' bats cooled down just a tad on Saturday. Luis Robert Jr. arguably had the best day at the plate, finishing the day with the team's only home run and picking up three RBIs on the play.