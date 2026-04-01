Luckily, the Pittsburgh Pirates have a big 6-1 lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday. Mainly because that big lead is masking another blunder from Oneil Cruz playing defense in the outfield.

At the bottom of the third inning, Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a fly ball to center left field. It looked like it should have been a routine catch for an easy out. Instead, Cruz nearly collided with left field Bryan Reynolds on the play, which resulted in nobody making the catch. Noelvi Marte was able to reach home plate because of it, which gave Cincy its first run of the game.

Oneil Cruz, who is 27 years old, went viral on social media after struggling in the outfield on Opening Day. This season, he has shown a lack of arm strength to throw the ball back to the infield, and he has also had more than one occurrence of failing to catch the ball due to the sun being in his eyes.

If this keeps up, Pirates manager Don Kelly may have to change Cruz's position altogether, or make him a designated hitter. The one thing going for the outfielder is that he's great at the plate, and Pittsburgh needs his offense in the lineup. For example, through seven innings against the Reds, Oneil Cruz has recorded two hits, a home run, an RBI, and two runs.

Perhaps as time goes on, the six-year veteran can figure things out in the outfield. That would be an ideal situation for the Pirates.