There is nothing quite like a hockey goalie fight, and New York Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin and his counterpart on Tuesday night, Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils, gave what the people wanted.

In the third period, Shesterkin and Markstrom decided to drop the gloves and throw hands.

You can watch that battle between the two star goalies here:

Judging from the video, Shesterkin appears to get the better of Markstrom in their tussle. He landed more punches, with Markstrom also falling down to the ice first before the two were separated.

Shesterkin also joked about his fighting skills following the game.

“I'd like to thank my boxing coach,” Shesterkin said, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The 30-year-old Shesterkin also got the last laugh over the Devils, as the Rangers came away with a 4-1 victory at Madison Square Garden in New York. He turned away 22 of the 23 shots from New Jersey. The only goal he gave up was during a Devils power play in the second period.

Connor Sheary and JT Miller scored the first two goals of the contest in the opening period, giving Shesterkin some cushion to work on. After Connor Brown scored on the man advantage for New Jersey a minute into the second period, the Rangers scored two unanswered goals on their way to another New York win.

The Rangers are already eliminated from contention for a spot in the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are now on a three-game winning streak, giving their fans something to feel good about amid a lost campaign.