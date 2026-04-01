The Golden State Warriors can't wait to have Stephen Curry back on the court. The star point guard has been out for Golden State's last 25 games with a knee injury. While the Warriors have survived and are on track to at least make it to the Play-In Tournament, they'll need their captain back to have any chance of winning.

Thankfully, it seems like that day will arrive sooner rather than later for the Warriors. Curry is trending towards a return soon, especially after taking the practice court in a 5v5 drill. While it's no indication that he's already cleared to come back, it's at least a positive sign of his recovery.

Curry spoke after the scrimmage about his recovery and how he's feeling. The Warriors star said that he felt good after th 5v5 scrimmage, but is still being cautious about his body.

“It felt great,” Curry told ESPN after the scrimmage. “I'm checking the boxes. But with this, it's always unpredictable because I don't know how the knee will respond because it hasn't responded well in the past attempts to get to this five-on-five level. I'm right where I need to be for right now and I'm hoping that it continues until the weekend.”

Curry suffered the injury in late January, where he experienced pain and swelling on his knee. He last played on January 30 against the Detroit Pistons, and has missed the last two months since then. Curry's point about his knee not responding well refers to his attempt to come back around the All-Star break. The Warriors star's knee did not hold up during on-court work, further delaying his return.

At 38 years old, it makes a lot of sense for Curry to be a bit more wary about his body. The Warriors star's body has a lot of wear-and-tear due to multiple deep postseason runs. Even at his advanced age, though, Curry is still playing at a high level. In the 39 games he's played, Curry is averaging 27.1 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.