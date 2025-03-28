The Cincinnati Reds fell 6-4 at the hands of the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day, pitcher Ian Gibaut ended up with the loss.

Gibaut was not pleased with how things went for his team and did not hesitate to voice his displeasure.

“Everybody, one after another did their job, and then — Sh*t happens,” Gibaut said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, by WCPO's Caleb Noe.

Gibaut spent 0.2 innings on the mound, but allowed four runs off three hits while striking two batters out and walking one.

The Reds are looking to show improvement in 2025 under new manager Terry Francona, but the season did not have the start Cincinnati would have liked.

Reds' Hunter Greene makes Opening Day history

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene made history on Opening Day, becoming one of just 40 Black pitchers to do so in MLB history.

“To be able to represent the African American community within our sport, which obviously is the lowest percentage that we’ve had, it means a lot,” Greene said via Andscape. “For kids to be able to turn the game on and be able to see themselves in me, I don’t take that lightly, so it’s awesome.”

Greene put together a solid performance on the mound, limiting the Giants to two runs off three hits and striking eight batters out while only walking one through five innings of work.

Greene has had to face racism throughout his days of playing baseball, but he never let it keep him down.

“He says, ‘Who’s the [N-word] at shortstop,’” recalled Russell Greene, Hunter's father. “It was loud enough that everyone heard it, and no one said anything. I couldn’t say anything because my buddy who ran the team was a deputy sheriff, and I didn’t want to act out. And I didn’t want to do anything to lose my job.”

Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson explained how much work Greene has put in to earn the opportunities that have come his way.

“There’s a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, and he’s absolutely craving the opportunity to show that,” Johnson said. “He deserves it because he’s put himself into those situations, made himself a better pitcher and he’s worked at his craft. And when you see that sort of maturity from a young player, I’ve got to reward that. It’s his time.”

Greene's mental toughness was developed at a young age, but it helps him perform at a high level to this day.

“Having access to that consistently at the age of 8, all the way up to 12, with the academy contributed to my development and understanding for the game,” Greene said. “It took it to another level because of that exposure and who I was being coached and mentored by.”