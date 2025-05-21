As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the San Diego Padres find themselves at a familiar crossroads: talented, competitive, and yet, still one significant move away from true World Series contention. The Padres, led by President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller, have never shied away from bold, headline-grabbing deals. This year, with glaring needs and a roster built to win now, the focus must shift from simply adding at the margins to making a transformative move. If the Padres want to maximize their window and address key weaknesses, they must trade All-Star closer Robert Suarez before the 2025 deadline.

Why Robert Suarez Is the Trade Chip the Padres Need

Robert Suarez has been brilliant for San Diego, earning All-Star honors in 2024 and leading MLB in games finished and saves for much of the 2025 season. Through 18 games, Suarez posted a minuscule 0.51 ERA, converting 15 saves and allowing just one run before a rare blown save spiked his ERA to 3.00. Even with that hiccup, Suarez remains one of the league's premier late-inning arms. However, his contract situation is the driving force behind why the Padres must move him now.

Suarez signed a five-year, $46 million deal in 2022, but holds an opt-out after this season. Given his performance and the rising market for elite relievers, Tanner Scott secured a four-year, $72 million deal recently, there is near certainty Suarez will test free agency for a bigger payday. If the Padres hold onto him and he walks, they risk losing a valuable asset for nothing but a compensatory draft pick.

Trading Suarez is not a white flag on the season. The Padres have internal options to manage the ninth inning, including Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon, both of whom have closing experience and could step into the role. While neither matches Suarez’s dominance, the drop-off is less severe than it would be at other positions, and the bullpen can be bolstered with lower-cost additions if needed.

The real opportunity lies in leveraging Suarez’s value to address more pressing needs, most notably, left field. The Padres’ current options, Jason Heyward and Brandon Lockridge, provide solid defense but have been offensive liabilities. Heyward, now 35, is hitting just .185/.233/.284, and neither he nor Lockridge profiles as an everyday starter for a contender. As the postseason looms, this hole in the lineup becomes more glaring, especially in a National League loaded with offensive firepower.

The Trade Proposal

Elite closers are always in demand at the deadline, especially for teams with October aspirations but shaky bullpens. The Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, and Boston Red Sox are all plausible suitors, each with playoff ambitions and the prospect capital to make a deal work. Given Suarez’s track record and contract flexibility, the Padres could command a significant return, potentially including a major league-ready outfielder or a top prospect.

Proposed Trade

Padres receive:

OF Evan Carter

RHP Brock Porter

Rangers receive:

RHP Robert Suarez

Evan Carter, the Rangers’ young outfielder, has already flashed star potential and would immediately upgrade the Padres’ outfield both offensively and defensively. He brings speed, on-base skills, and emerging power, fitting perfectly into San Diego’s lineup and providing long-term stability in left field. Brock Porter, a highly regarded pitching prospect, would replenish a Padres farm system that has seen significant turnover in recent years.

For Texas, the addition of Suarez would solidify the back end of their bullpen, addressing a clear weakness and giving them a proven closer for their postseason push. With the Rangers’ outfield depth and the emergence of other young talent, Carter becomes a movable piece in the right deal.

San Diego’s farm system, while not as deep as in past years, still boasts high-upside talent at the top. Leodalis De Vries, the 18-year-old shortstop, is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in all of baseball and could make his MLB debut as soon as late 2025. Catcher Ethan Salas, another 18-year-old, remains a top-50 prospect despite a challenging 2024 season. Adding a player like Carter would allow the Padres to be more patient with these prospects, ensuring they are not rushed to the majors before they are ready.

The Padres are built to win in 2025, but the roster has clear flaws that will be exposed against elite competition. Trading Suarez addresses both the present and the future, it fills a critical need in left field, adds a top pitching prospect, and prevents the loss of Suarez for minimal compensation.

Robert Suarez is the one player the Padres must trade before the 2025 deadline. His value will never be higher, the team has internal options to replace him, and the return could address a glaring weakness while strengthening the organization for years to come. If San Diego wants to maximize its championship window, the time to act is now.