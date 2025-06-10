As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the San Diego Padres are once again at the center of speculation. President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller has built a reputation as one of the league’s most aggressive dealmakers, and the Padres—just a game behind the Dodgers in the NL West—are primed for another playoff push. With a talented, veteran-heavy roster and a glaring need in left field, the temptation to swing a blockbuster deal is strong. However, there’s one move San Diego must avoid at all costs: trading for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays.

Why Austin Hays Is Not the Answer

The Padres’ left field situation is, by all accounts, their most significant weakness. The platoon of Jason Heyward and Brandon Lockridge has produced the second-lowest OPS among all outfield groups in baseball, and their offensive struggles have repeatedly killed rallies and cost the team valuable runs. With the playoffs looming and runs at a premium, it’s understandable that the front office would look for an upgrade. Austin Hays, a former All-Star, has been floated as a potential target.

But while Hays brings solid defense and a track record of modest success at the plate, he is not the transformative bat San Diego needs. His offensive production has been inconsistent, especially with multiple stints on the sidelines due to injuries, and his career numbers away from hitter-friendly Camden Yards are pedestrian. Hays is slashing .303/.346/.555 this season, with just six home runs. For a team that needs a true impact bat to lengthen the lineup and take pressure off stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, Hays simply doesn’t move the needle enough.

The Cost of a Marginal Upgrade

The Padres’ farm system has been depleted by years of aggressive trades. While there are still a few high-upside prospects in the pipeline, San Diego cannot afford to part with more young talent for a player whose ceiling is “slightly above average.” The Reds, knowing the Padres’ desperation, are unlikely to let Hays go cheaply. Even if the price is a mid-tier prospect, it’s a steep cost for a player who doesn’t solve the underlying problem.

San Diego’s window is now, but mortgaging even more of the future for a marginal upgrade is a mistake the franchise has made before and one they must avoid repeating.

Article Continues Below

Rather than overpaying for Hays, the Padres should explore internal options and more creative external solutions. The rookie sensation, Jackson Merrill has shown the ability to handle multiple outfield spots and could see more time in left if the team acquires a center or right fielder with more offensive upside. The Padres could also look for a buy-low candidate with untapped potential or target a platoon partner who excels against left-handed pitching, rather than an everyday player like Hays who doesn’t significantly raise the offensive floor.

Additionally, San Diego’s rotation and bullpen remain strengths, even with injuries to Michael King and Yu Darvish. The team’s pitching depth allows the front office to focus resources on a true difference-maker, rather than settling for a safe but uninspiring option.

Trading for Hays risks overpaying for mediocrity and could block the development of young players who might offer more upside. Lockridge, for all his offensive struggles, brings elite speed and defense and, with more consistent playing time, could develop into a valuable contributor. The same goes for other internal options who have shown flashes of promise in limited roles.

The Padres’ best path forward is to be patient and opportunistic, waiting for the right deal rather than forcing a move out of desperation. The trade deadline often presents unexpected opportunities, and San Diego should keep its powder dry for a true impact bat or a controllable young player who fits the roster’s long-term needs.

The Padres are legitimate contenders, with a roster built to win now and a front office willing to make bold moves. But acquiring Austin Hays is the one trade they must avoid before the 2025 deadline. He doesn’t represent the offensive upgrade the team desperately needs, and the cost—both in prospects and in opportunity would outweigh the benefits.

By resisting the urge to settle for a marginal upgrade, San Diego can preserve its flexibility and remain in position to pounce if a true impact player becomes available. The smart play is patience, not panic. If the Padres want to maximize their championship window, they must avoid the trap of trading for Austin Hays and instead focus on solutions that truly move the needle.