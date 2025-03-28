Jackson Merrill entered Opening Day with plenty of hype after a stellar rookie season, but the 21-year-old made sure to back it up with more than just talk. In front of a record crowd at Petco Park, Merrill delivered a historic performance, driving in four runs and helping power the San Diego Padres to a 7-4 comeback win over the Atlanta Braves.

With his four-RBI effort, Merrill became the first player age 21 or younger to drive in four or more runs on Opening Day since Jason Heyward accomplished the feat in 2010. Not a bad start to what already promises to be a big sophomore campaign for the Padres’ budding star.

Merrill wasted no time making his mark. In the bottom of the first, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado on base, Merrill roped a two-run single into center field on a two-strike pitch from Braves ace Chris Sale. He later added an RBI groundout in the third and capped his day with a sacrifice fly in the decisive seventh inning.

Jackson Merrill looks to dominate for the Padres in 2025



“It’s a good challenge to have some recognition going into the year,” Merrill said before the game. “But I want to prove that I’m better than I was last year.”

Last year, Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases as a 20-year-old rookie. Despite his breakout season, he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes. The result left him with no bitterness, just motivation.

“It’s just like a little chip on the shoulder, you know?” Merrill told The Athletic. “I’m proud of the people who won it. I was proud of Paul. He had a great year. I’m not tripping about it.”

Now an All-Star and Silver Slugger, Merrill is already proving last year was no fluke. More impressively, he’s doing it with maturity beyond his years.

“I want to be here long term,” he said about his future in San Diego. “I know my value and my worth. I want to be here. But I’m not going to try and screw them and take all their money.”

While the Padres had to overcome a shaky start from Michael King, Merrill and company erased a 4-3 deficit with a four-run seventh inning. Manny Machado contributed two doubles and two stolen bases—another first in his career—and pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets tied the game with a solo shot.

Merrill, now the centerpiece of a new era in San Diego, is stepping into his role with confidence and humility. He’s not only the face of the Padres’ future—he’s making history while building it. At just 21 years old, Merrill reminded everyone on Thursday: he’s not just here to play—he’s here to lead.