USC football restocked ahead of a crucial 2025 season. Lincoln Riley is hearing hot seat chatter. But his 2025 and 2025 college football recruiting classes are fueling renewed optimism in the Land of Troy.

Riley still has multiple position groups to address, though. Especially before Missouri State strolls inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 30.

Here are five to position battles to closely monitor in the L.A. region.

Right tackle is one USC position battle

Quarterback looks settled with Jayden Maiava expected to handle QB1 duties there. But someone on the right side of the offensive line must protect him.

Riley addressed right tackle on Wednesday. It's down to Tobias Raymond and Justin Tauanuu. There's even one more possibility — amid an ongoing NCAA eligibility case.

“They're both playing well. And obviously depending on what happens with [DJ] Wingfield, both of those guys have some position flex as well,” Riley told R.J. Abeytia of 247Sports. “Both of those guys are firmly right there in that top group.”

But who holds the edge per Riley?

“No question, I'd say Tobias has continued where he left off in spring, but we thought Justin was good in spring,” Riley told 247Sports. “He's been even better in camp. I feel like he's really made a move and is playing at a high level right now.”

USC RB1 not settled yet

Woody Marks vacates one of the prominent spots at USC. He's off to the league and taking his versatility with him.

Bryan Jackson is in the mix as an early enrollee. But Eli Sanders is making his own case as a college football transfer portal addition from New Mexico.

Another transfer is one not to get overlooked. Waymond Jordan arrives following an impactful junior college career. He starred for Hutchinson Community College.

Riley has raved about the development of the latter RB. Making the backfield another major position group to watch.

USC safety room unsettled outside of Kamari Ramsey

Ramsey is the only experienced starter here. He's walking into an unsettled safety room. Even with popular assistant Doug Belk back.

Bishop Fitzgerald is a newcomer here. He left North Carolina State to join the Trojans via the portal. He brings ball-hawking intrigue after breaking up eight passes and pulling off three interceptions.

Christian Pierce played in 13 games last season and knows the coverages. But he's predominantly played special teams and could lose ground to Fitzgerald.

Even newcomer Kennedy Urlacher will look to challenge. The son of the NFL legendary linebacker Brian Urlacher left Notre Dame in the spring.

Cornerback may need to trust transfer immediately

Safety isn't the only questionable unit. Same with cornerback — with a transfer needing to step up quick.

D.J. Harvey established himself as a big star at San Jose State. Breaking up 10 passes and grabbing four interceptions for the Spartans. He originally signed with Virginia Tech out of high school. But the Palmdale native and Sierra Canyon High star is back in L.A.

New CB coach Trovon Reed may need to play his freshman out the gate. Isaiah Rubin and Marcelles Williams are attempting to crack the two-deep. Trestin Castro and Alex Graham fuel future intrigue as 2025 recruiting signings.

Prophet Brown is aiming to nab nickelback duties — where Houston Texans third round selection Jaylin Smith thrived. Brown tallied 11 tackles in part-time defensive duty. He's also a redshirt senior who's stayed at USC throughout college, like Smith.

Linebacker needs playmaker next to Eric Gentry

New linebackers coach Rob Ryan is enamored with Gentry's NFL athleticism. Even boldly saying Gentry can cover Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers right now.

Ryan has a young and unsettled LB crew after Gentry, however. Especially at the second spot next to Gentry in the 4-2-5 scheme D'Anton Lynn runs.

Desman Stephens II is earning praise. Riley even called him underrated ahead of the 2025 season. He's a sophomore who earned playing time last season.

But Roman Marchetti and Garrison Madden are two juniors not out of the race yet. Anthony Beavers Jr. brings versatility as a past nickelback turned LB. Four-star freshman signing Matai Tagoa'i is one more who could challenge to play now.