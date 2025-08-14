The Kansas City Chiefs failed to three-peat last season, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, 40-22. Despite the setback, future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce remains spritely. During Wednesday's airing of his podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, they hosted his girlfriend and global phenomenon, Taylor Swift.

The trio covered a wide variety of topics, including her new album cover release.

After the Chiefs' morning practice session, head coach Andy Reid was asked about the popular podcast.

“Listen, I'm, like, really old,” Reid said with a smirk. “My grandkids will be all over it. I'm happy for [Kelce and Swift]. Both of them like each other, and what a plus that is. They care about each other, and I think that's the most important thing.”

Kelce and Swift took the world by storm nearly two years ago. It was an unlikely occurrence. One of the biggest stars of the NFL managed to find himself in a relationship with someone with significantly more star power. But unlike many celebrity relationships, this one appears to be moving smoothly and swiftly.

“The older you get, you want these [players] to have somebody they can settle down with. I think it's a neat deal for both of them.”

Even though there has been no news of them tying the knot, even the paparazzi have been unable to find a crack in the budding relationship.

All the while, the Chiefs gear up for the 2025 NFL season.

Kansas City is looking to become the first team since the 1993 Buffalo Bills to reach four straight Super Bowls. Of course, that Bills squad tragically lost all four. The Chiefs won the first two before last year's embarrassing loss.

Kelce, meanwhile, is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.

He posted his lowest receiving yardage (823) of his pro career. That came on another subpar season by his Hall of Fame standards when he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving in 2023 as well.

So, while the Swifties may be thrilled with this union, Chiefs fans would prefer Kelce get back to dominating on the gridiron. But at 35 years old, Father Time might finally be catching up to the 3-time Super Bowl champion.