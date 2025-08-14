The Miami Marlins have a history-making rookie in CF Jakob Marsee. In early August, Marsee made history against the New York Yankees by becoming the only player to have four extra-base hits and four walks in his first three games.

In the process, the Marlins swept the Yankees for the first time since 2014.

On Wednesday, Marsee outdid himself against the Cleveland Guardians. Marsee placed his name among a rare group of players with 7 RBIs in the game, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Players with a 7+ RBI game within first 13 career games (RBI official since 1920): Today Jakob Marsee

9/27/16 Hunter Renfroe

9/20/07 J.R. Towles (8 RBI) https://t.co/UAqXtatzAw — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 14, 2025

As a result, the Marlins defeated the Guardians 13-4. Altogether, Marsee finished the game going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two home runs. Meanwhile, the Marlins are 58-62 and are 11 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

As for Marsee, he is in the midst of his first real major league stint, playing in 13 games. So far, Marsee is batting .436 with 17 hits, three home runs, and 13 RBIs. He also has a slugging average of .872, an OBP of .542, and an OPS of 1.414.

In 2022, he was a 6th-round pick by the San Diego Padres, fresh out of San Diego State University. He made his way through the minor leagues before joining the Marlins this year.

The one-of-a-kind Marlins rookie

Marsee was arguably made for the majors. Recently, he batted .246 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, 47 steals in 98 games in Triple-A Jacksonville.

That was enough for the Marlins to call him up. In Jacksonville, Marsee made a name for himself as a player who could hit, hit for power, and run the bases well.

A versatility that is greatly appreciated in today's baseball landscape. In terms of his fielding, Marsee is just as versatile playing centerfield and left field.

Additionally, he has great accuracy in his throwing arm as he continues to build his strength. Ultimately, there is no telling what Marsee has in store.