The San Diego Padres are in second place in the NL West as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Even with a Los Angeles Dodgers slide ongoing, San Diego is still five games back in the division. With LA struggling and some expiring contracts on their team, AJ Preller and the Padres are expected to be active at the deadline. Rival executives told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that they expect big moves from Preller.

“Some rival executives contend that San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller needs to act with urgency at the trade deadline. Their premise is not unreasonable.”

Rosenthal continued, “Here’s the thing, though: Preller always acts with urgency. He would do that if he were under contract through 2036 instead of 2026. He also would do it if every Padres pitcher were eligible for free agency. Pitching turnover is not something Preller frets over. It’s actually part of his plan.”

The Padres should be looking to add an outfielder at the MLB trade deadline. Jurickson Profar left in free agency, and they have not gotten production out of left field all year. The Boston Red Sox have an outfield surplus, but don't seem to want to part with any of it. That could send them to the Minnesota Twins, who have a few things San Diego could use.

Every team could use a bullpen arm, and the Twins have two who could be traded. Pair one of Jhoan Duran or Griffin Jax with Willi Castro, and the Padres will be a solid playoff contender. Castro can play all three outfield positions and can play in the infield as well, but won't cost a ton. Jax or Duran would cost a huge prospect, which the Padres have given up in the past.

What are the Padres going to do at the MLB trade deadline? Last year, they took a big swing on Tanner Scott. Could a similar deal come this year?