For the first time in ages, the Los Angeles Dodgers do not lead the NL West. That right is owned by the San Diego Padres, who lead the West by one game going into Friday's matchups. A four-game losing streak, including a sweep by their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, has caused a bit of a morale hit for the Dodgers. However, an update on rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki from MLB insider Jon Morosi (shared by MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter) will certainly have their fans' interest piqued.

"Roki Sasaki is a prospect… he needs additional seasoning as opposed to merely a tune-up."@jonmorosi on Roki Sasaki after his first rehab start. pic.twitter.com/0UM9ni5NLo — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 15, 2025

The 23-year-old threw two-plus innings in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City. It wasn't a pretty stat line for the top prospect, as he allowed three runs on six hits and a walk. He also didn't strike out a single batter. While many Dodgers fans would love to have Sasaki back in the big leagues, it's clear from his performances and Morosi's take that he's not quite ready. Perhaps a few more starts in Triple-A to get locked back in would do Sasaki some good. If he can get back to the form that brought him to Los Angeles, then the Dodgers could have yet another weapon in their bid for October.

Can Roki Sasaki help Dodgers with postseason push

Despite the recent skid, the defending World Series champions are starting to get healthier. Sasaki is rehabbing in Triple-A. Reliever Michael Kopech will join him there soon. Relievers Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Brock Stewart are all trending upward. Lineup contributors Kike Hernandez and Hyeseong Kim are set to return in the next few weeks as well. As manager Dave Roberts and his squad last year showed, having great depth can lead to a title win.

Even if Sasaki struggles while rehabbing, Los Angeles will undoubtedly care more about keeping him healthy long term. If he's unable to contribute to this year's title defense, the Dodgers will allow him to focus on strictly improving and adjusting. While back-to-back titles is great, the focus of the Los Angeles brain trust is continued contention. If Sasaki gets back to the dominant form he displayed back in Japan, then that plan will continue.