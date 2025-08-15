The 2025 Texas A&M football team improved even more than last year after spending a lot of money in the transfer portal. The Aggies have a loaded roster of talent this season. In particular, they boosted the expansive receiver room after adding Mario Craver and KC Concepcion to help Marcel Reed develop even more. This offense is on track for a massive step forward if everything clicks.

On3 Sports' Pete Nakos released a notebook about what he hears around the country. Mario Craver and KC Concepcion are the two biggest storylines of Texas A&M football fall camp. They have made a massive impression and have shown off their speed across the board.

Nakos said on A&M, “Plenty of excitement about the additions at wide receiver, specifically Mississippi State’s Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. Both flashed their speed in the fall camp.”

Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko praised Craver's speed on the outside at SEC Media Days and said the team desperately needed his abilities on the field.

“I think with Mario, it was a kid who had exceptional speed. We saw that firsthand when we played them,” Elko said. “You could feel his speed on the field. That was something that we desperately wanted to go out and add.”

Kevin ‘KC' Concepcion, who transferred from NC State, was one of the biggest pickups out of the transfer portal this season. On a Thursday episode of SportsCenter, Marcel Reed appeared and was asked which of his new teammates he was most excited to see play. His answer was Concepcion.

“Kevin Concepcion,” Reed chose. “I mentioned him earlier; he’s one of our top receivers. He has a history of being an excellent receiver, and I’m excited to play beside him this year. I want to get him the ball and some yards.”

After two seasons with NC State, Concepcion finished with 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns. Then, Mario Craver had 17 receptions for 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

The Aggies have always had support from their alums, and a massive amount of money has been used in NIL, but they finally have the coach in Mike Elko who can get them over the hump. The defense should be physical, but the offense is where they improved the most, with Concepcion and Craver being big standouts that will help Marcel Reed take that next step under center.