The San Diego Padres are in a tricky spot as the trade deadline approaches. With playoff hopes still alive but roster holes glaring, a surprising possibility has emerged: the Padres could trade ace right-hander Dylan Cease — and potentially replace him with Atlanta Braves veteran Charlie Morton.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, San Diego has engaged in discussions with several teams, including the Cubs, Mets, and multiple AL East clubs, about moving Cease. The righty, a pending free agent making $13.75 million this year, could be flipped for much-needed help in the outfield, behind the plate, or on the bench. It’s a strategic play — one that could simultaneously free up nearly $5 million in salary and restock the Padres’ limited farm system.

Cease hasn’t been dominant, but since a disastrous outing in mid-April, he’s been solid. Over his last 99 innings, he’s posted a 4.09 ERA with a 30% strikeout rate and an impressive 16.9% swinging-strike rate. His mid-90s velocity and ability to miss bats still make him a valuable arm, especially for playoff contenders looking for a rotation boost.

The Padres could acquire Charlie Morton at the deadline

However, the Padres’ rotation is already thin. Michael King remains out with shoulder inflammation, and Joe Musgrove is done for the season after Tommy John surgery. Behind Cease, San Diego is leaning on Nick Pivetta, Yu Darvish, Stephen Kolek, Randy Vasquez, and rookie Ryan Bergert. That group has promise, but it lacks depth and consistency.

That’s where Morton comes in. Olney reports the Padres have had trade conversations with the Orioles about acquiring the 40-year-old right-hander. Morton, earning $15 million this season, would cost more than Cease — unless Baltimore includes cash to offset the difference. Given San Diego’s limited payroll flexibility, that may be the only way a deal gets done.

Despite a rough start to the year, Morton has turned things around. In 12 starts since May 10, he’s posted a 3.47 ERA with a 25.9% strikeout rate, and advanced metrics like FIP (3.30) and SIERA (3.49) suggest his recent performance is legit. While he doesn’t have Cease’s swing-and-miss upside, Morton brings veteran poise, playoff experience, and a steady arm to a rotation that could use all three.

Trading Cease while still trying to contend might seem counterintuitive, but it reflects the Padres’ reality. Their farm system lacks depth, their budget is tight, and they have multiple needs. Moving Cease could give GM A.J. Preller the assets — both financial and prospect-related — to address several of them.

Still, such a move would hinge on finding a reliable replacement. Morton could be that guy — if the price is right. With the deadline less than a week away, the Padres are walking a fine line between retooling and making a real October push. What happens next may define their season.