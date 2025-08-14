Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't hold back when speaking about how detrimental having All-Star Stephen Curry as a player he's coached over the past 11 NBA seasons. As Curry is gearing up for the 2025-26 campaign, Kerr explained how significant Stephen's been to his coaching career. After winning five championships as a player, Steve was named Golden State's head coach in 2014.

He led the Warriors to four championships from 2015 to 2022, leading the NBA last dynasty. Kerr reflected on how coaching Curry forever changed his trajectory within the organization, per Courtside Buzz.

“If I didn’t have Steph, I would’ve been like every other NBA coach and lasted a few years, and then gone somewhere else, and coached somewhere else,” Kerr said. “So, I'm incredibly lucky to have this partnership with Steph and he provides this stability and continuity with the organization that just makes everybody's job easier.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watched Curry earned Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons (2015, 2016). He also won two scoring championships in 2016 and 2021, and earned Finals MVP in 2022 as the future Hall of Fame guard prepares for his 17th NBA season with the Warriors.

Former Warriors guard Quinn Cook recently revealed how badly Kevin Durant wanted Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry to win Finals MVP. Durant wanted Curry to win 2018 Finals MVP and thought Stephen's nine threes in Game 3 of the best-of-7 series would push him toward that direction.

Then, Durant “accidentally” dropped 40 points in Game 4, as Cook explained, pushing Durant back into the conversation, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez.

“Kevin wanted Steph to get that Finals MVP the next year so bad. That's all he was talking about all season, like, ‘I can't wait until Steph gets his Finals MVP so he can shut up everybody, the naysayers,'” Cook said.

“I think in Game 2 (of the 2018 NBA Finals), that's when Steph broke the record, he had nine threes. Then Game 3, we were struggling, Steph was struggling, and Kevin just accidentally walked into 40 (points). Then you just look at the numbers statistically, I think Kevin had a triple-double in Game 4. He wasn't even as aggressive. That's just how good he is. He just accidentally got the Finals MVP back-to-back.”

Durant, Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Warriors were a cheat code for an NBA title in back-to-back seasons before Curry would win his first and only Finals MVP award after leading the Warriors to a title in 2022.