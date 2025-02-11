The San Diego Padres are reportedly looking to shake up their roster, with Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth both on the trade block. The Padres are actively trying to move both players in a bid to reduce payroll and retool their team, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Bogaerts, who signed an 11-year, $280 million deal before the 2023 season, and Cronenworth, with a seven-year extension, have now become key trade candidates.

After a solid 2024 regular season, where the Padres reached the playoffs, their postseason ended in disappointment with a loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS. Now, the team is looking to make major changes.

Trading Bogaerts and Cronenworth could help clear payroll and address other needs on the roster. However, unloading their contracts won’t be easy. The Padres reportedly aim to move off a “significant” portion of the $225 million owed to Bogaerts over the next nine years and the $71 million owed to Cronenworth through 2030.

Complicating matters further, both players have some form of no-trade protection. Bogaerts holds a full no-trade clause, while Cronenworth can block trades to eight teams, which could limit the Padres’ options in potential deals.

Padres in talks with Orioles about Dylan Cease trade

Meanwhile, the Padres are also in talks with the Baltimore Orioles regarding a potential trade for pitcher Dylan Cease. Despite his one-year rental status, Cease has generated interest from several teams, including the Orioles, who are actively looking for an ace after losing Corbin Burnes to free agency.

San Diego reportedly reached out to inquire about some of Baltimore’s top prospects, including Samuel Basallo, Jordan Westburg, and Coby Mayo, but those players were not on the table for a potential deal, via Roch Kubatko of MASN.

The Padres are likely reluctant to trade Cease, who posted an impressive 3.47 ERA in 2024 and helped the team reach the playoffs. However, moving Cease could make sense if they believe they can recoup value while reducing his salary.

As the Padres weigh their options, these high-profile trade talks could set the course for their future. If they successfully shed salary and land valuable assets, they could position themselves for a stronger 2025 season.