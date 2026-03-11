The Houston Texans entered the offseason with a bad taste in their mouth. Their defense in 2025 was historically great, yet quarterback CJ Stroud and the offense struggled when it mattered most. That culminated in a Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots, 28-16.

In an attempt to provide Stroud with another weapon, the Texans signed tight end Foster Moreau in free agency on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Moreau is a seven-year veteran. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders. The former LSU Tiger tight end was unable to ascend the way the Raiders had hoped. After his rookie contract expired, Moreau signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Once again, he was unable to make a big impact offensively.

He had the best season of his career in New Orleans in 2024, reeling in 32 catches for 413 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, though, he missed six games due to injury as Juwan Johnson ascended in the Bayou.

Earlier this offseason, the Texans re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz to a one-year, $12 million contract extension. So, this is a depth move and nothing more. But Moreau is a solid blocker and a great locker room guy.

The Texans already made a splash to boost the offense. Houston traded with the Detroit Lions for running back David Montgomery. Running back has been a gaping hole for the Texans' offense without Joe Mixon. Woody Marks showed flashes last season, but the rookie was inconsistent and struggled in pass protection.