After five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is starting a new chapter in his NFL career, as he was traded on Wednesday to the San Francisco 49ers.

He could have had a different destination, though.

As the Dallas Cowboys were previously linked to Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, Osa Odighizuwa was reportedly a player Dallas was willing to send to the AFC West franchise in exchange for the talented defensive end, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources say the #Cowboys discussed trading Osa Odighizuwa to the #Raiders in a package for Maxx Crosby last week before the deal ended up in Baltimore. Now it’s the 49ers who get him,” Schultz shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Ravens ultimately (and shockingly) backed out of the Crosby trade with the Raiders, but it's hard to tell whether the Cowboys would have done the same.

In any case, Odighizuwa was ultimately traded to the Niners in exchange for a third-round pick in April's NFL Draft.

The end of Odighizuwa's time in Arlington can be said to be one that many had foreseen, especially following the Cowboys' acquisitions of defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams.

Selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the UCLA Bruins football program as the 75th overall pick, Odighizuwa saw action for 84 games (76 starts) with the Cowboys, recording 17.0 sacks and 115 solo tackles to go along with two forced fumbles and 81 quarterback hits.