The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a roster move on Wednesday to improve the interior defensive line. It's a decision that should give Vita Vea some help at the defensive line.

Reports indicate that the Buccaneers are signing A'Shawn Robinson to a fully guaranteed one-year, $10 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Robinson is getting about a $1.5 million pay raise by leaving the Carolina Panthers for Tampa Bay.

“The Bucs are signing former Panthers standout DL A'Shawn Robinson to a 1-year, $10M fully guaranteed deal, per The Insiders. A raise after he was due to make $8.5M with Carolina. Robinson's deal was done by agents Sean Kiernan and Travis Allen of Athletes First.”

Article Continues Below

Robinson, who turns 31 on March 21, has 10 years of experience playing in the NFL. Over the course of his career, he has played for the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, and, most recently, the Panthers. He's played in 16 or more games four times in the last five seasons, making Robinson a solid signing for the Buccaneers.

The former second-round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft had a good 2025-26 campaign. He ended the season with 65 combined tackles (21 solo), 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. A'Shawn Robinson should bring stability next to Vita Vea on the Buccaneers' defensive line.

Tampa Bay ended last season with the No. 5-ranked rush defense. It was certainly one of the key areas of success for the Buccaneers' defense. Robinson will likely only help maintain and/or improve that part of the team's defense. Hopefully, other acquisitions can improve the weaknesses.