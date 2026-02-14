Mason Miller is one of the best closers in MLB. He does have some starting pitching experience in the big leagues, however. Some rumors have swirled in past years that have suggested Miller could transition to becoming a starter. It was recently determined that Miller would remain in his closing role, but was he close to making the starting transition?

Miller was asked about it while speaking to reporters on Saturday, via 97.3 The Fan.

“I think they were serious enough that we had those conversations,” Miller said of how serious the starting pitching talks were. “But, I think in reality, the likely thing was going to be the way that things ended up. I've had a lot of success the past couple of years in the bullpen… I feel really comfortable with the route and the processes that I've been doing the last couple years.”

Making the move would be a challenge. Preparation for starters and relievers is quite different — especially when comparing a starter to a closer.

The starting pitcher has to be ready to go to begin the game. Meanwhile, a closer's preparation continues throughout the contest until they are called upon in the 9th inning.

Miller is a flame-throwing right-hander who has figured out how to close games in the big leagues. The Padres acquired him from the Athletics in 2025, and Miller ultimately pitched to a 2.63 ERA in 60 total games between the teams. He was especially impressive in San Diego, pitching to a jaw-dropping 0.77 ERA across 22 outings with the Padres.

Could he return to starting games at some point in the future? Anything is possible, but for now the 27-year-old is set to continue in his role as the Padres' closer.