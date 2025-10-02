The San Diego Padres kept their playoff dream alive with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. In the process, relief pitcher Mason Miller set new postseason history.

Miller struck out Cubs catcher Carson Kelly in the bottom of the seventh inning. The pitch that got the punch out was a 104.5 MPH fastball. That is now the fastest pitch in MLB playoff history since pitch tracking began in 2008, via David Adler of MLB.com.

It's a moment that'll put Miller in Padres and MLB lore forever. However, it was just more of the norm to him. With eyes on advancing in the postseason, Miller thinks every pitch feels like the 104.5 MPH one, via Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“I mean, every pitch feels like it's coming out good right now,” Miller said. “I really feel good. Just gonna do everything today to get myself positioned to pitch again tomorrow.”

There were some blips in the road for the right-hander when he was with the Athletics. He held a 3.76 ERA over his 38 appearances. But since getting traded to the Padres, Miller put up a 0.77 ERA and a 45/10 K/BB ratio over his 22 outings.

His first taste of the playoffs has brought out an entirely different beast in the relief pitcher. Miller has pitched both games of the Wild Card Series, 2.2 innings total. Every single battle he has faced has struck out, giving him eight-straight to begin his postseason career.

With the Padres' backs against the wall, they will likely turn to Miller if/once necessary in Game 3. The flamethrower is ready for the call and prepared to continue his playoff dominance.