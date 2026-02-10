As Spring Training begins for Major League Baseball teams, many clubs are still trying to pick up free agents and bolster rosters. The San Diego Padres, who made the MLB postseason in 2025, are no exception. Padres manager Craig Stammen is teasing that the team may have another transaction coming down the line.

“AJ’s always got something up his sleeve…don’t put anything past him,” Stammen said about his general manager AJ Preller, per 97.3 The Fan.

Padres manager Craig Stammen is asked about the team’s current roster and if he expects additional moves from AJ Preller during Spring Training. Stammen: “AJ’s always got something up his sleeve…don’t put anything past him.” pic.twitter.com/KmjNswy3fd — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) February 10, 2026

The Padres used an excellent starting rotation in 2025 to complement their solid bats, including Manny Machado. San Diego made the playoffs but lost in the NL Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs.

Padres hope to return to the postseason in 2026

San Diego lost one key free agent pitcher this offseason, as Dylan Cease signed a huge deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club was able to offset that loss somewhat by re-signing hurler Michael King.

Article Continues Below

“We have some unfinished business,” said King, per MLB.com. “I want to be a part of a championship team. And that was the No. 1 pillar that I set [in] teams that I wanted to go to. It needs to be a team that is going to win.”

The Padres have a new manager in Stammen. He is a former MLB pitcher, who used to play for San Diego. Stammen also played for the Washington Nationals during his time in baseball.

“Craig has been a strong presence in our organization for nearly a decade,” the Padres GM Preller wrote in a statement. “He possesses deep organizational knowledge and brings natural leadership qualities to the manager's chair. As both a player and in his post-playing career, Craig has displayed an ability to elevate those around him. His strength of character, competitive nature and talent for bringing people together make him the ideal choice to lead the Padres.”

Time will tell if Stammen can lead the team back to the postseason in 2026. Spring Training games begin on February 20 for San Diego.