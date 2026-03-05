Is Isaiah Likely returning to the Baltimore Ravens? The signs are confusing, but the possibility of him leaving grows day by day. The Ravens tight end is a free agent this offseason, and there are more than a few teams looking to sign him. His comments to the media continue to worry fans.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams Show”, Likely did not assuage the fanbase's concerns about him leaving. When asked about his upcoming free agency, Likely had this to say.

“I gotta do right by me, do right by my family and do right by what I feel what I can do in this league,” Likely said. “I feel like I’ve shown enough ability to be able to help out any quarterback, any situation, to be able to put points on the board and help an offense.”

Likely did say that the door to Baltimore is always open. He mentioned quarterback play as a priority, pointing out his time with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That being said, his not openly saying he wants to return to the Ravens is a worrying sign for the franchise. Fans are reacting to the video, begging him to stay.

mann wat he lookin for to stay, ill put up half💯 — Hb (@Hbskiiiii) March 4, 2026

Others are saying that losing Likely would be a blunder by the Ravens.

I have always liked Mark Andrews and he will be in the ring of honor but if Baltimore loses Likely, they will regret it. It's a fumble in my opinion. — PurpleSauce (@ThePurpleSauce) March 4, 2026

please stay. we got unfinished business @DaGorilla4 💜🥹 — dylan (@dylanrg04) March 4, 2026

Likely has been one of the more underrated pieces of the Ravens' roster over the last few years. While most of the attention went to veteran tight end Mark Andrews, Likely carved out a role as a reliable TE2 option for Lamar Jackson. Likely also stepped in for Andrews when he dealt with injuries over the last few years.

Last season, Likely caught 27 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown. While the overall numbers are lower than his stats the previous year (42 passes for 447 yards and six TDs), it's still relatively in line with the production he's shown. With Andrews signing a contract extension last season, it's extremely possible that Likely moves on to find greener pastures for him, where he can shine as the top tight end for a title contender.