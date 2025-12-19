The San Diego Padres bolstered their pitching rotation by signing Michael King to a $75 million contract. Still, the Padres are far from done building out their 2026 roster.

Now, San Diego has signed infielder Sung-mun Song, via Robert Murray of FanSided. The financial terms of the deal are not yet known and it is still pending physical.

Song has played nine seasons in the KBO, spending the last five with the Kiwoom Heroes. Throughout his entire KBO career, Song hit .283 with 80 home runs, 454 RBIs and 25 stolen. His work over the last two seasons certainly caught the Padres' eye.

In 2024, the infielder set new career-highs with a .340 batting average and 104 RBIs, adding 19 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Song followed that up hitting a new career-best 26 home runs and stealing a career-high 25 stolen bases while hitting .315 and driving in 90 runs. Now, Song is ready to try his hand in MLB.

The infielder played all over the diamond in the KBO, seeing time at first, second and third base. With Manny Machado at third and Jake Cronenworth at first, Song could be the leader in the clubhouse to open the year at second base. Especially with current incumbent Luis Arraez currently looking for his next team in free agency.

If the Padres were to re-sign Arraez, Song would shift into a utility role. It wouldn't be surprising to see new manager Craig Stammen move him around the field due to his versatility.

No matter where he plays though, Song must deliver. He proved to be a dynamo in a box over his last two seasons in the KBO. As he transitions to MLB, the infielder can't miss a beat.