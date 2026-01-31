San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill wasted no time establishing himself as a star in his 2024 rookie season. Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 across 156 games played. He ultimately earned an All-Star selection and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. In 2025, Merrill took a step in the wrong direction, hitting just .264/.317/.457. Merrill certainly features the potential to bounce back, but a recent comparison he received had nothing to do with his offensive ups and downs.

Merrill played shortstop before making the transition to center field. Former MLB player Chris Young said Merrill's transition to the outfield reminded him of Javier Baez, via MLB Network.

“Watching Jackson Merrill make that transition looked similar to Javy Baez,” Young said. “As far as how smooth he was able to go straight from shortstop, go to center field.”

It is worth mentioning that Merrill was limited to 115 games played because of injury in 2025. If he can stay healthy, one has to imagine that Merrill will get back on track in 2026.

Regardless of his performance at the plate, Merrill has made the transition to center field without too much trouble. Sure, he is still improving as an all-around outfielder. Nevertheless, Merrill is taking care of business at a premier position for San Diego.

Baez is another player who made the transition without any trouble. He was a Gold Glove infielder with the Chicago Cubs before later making the move. Baez is versatile and still spends some time in the infield, however, while Merrill has become a full-time outfielder.

And it appears that Jackson Merrill will be the Padres' center fielder of the future.