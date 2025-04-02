The San Diego Padres locked up another one of their superstars on Wednesday. Jackson Merrill signed a nine-year contract extension with the Padres worth $135 million after a fantastic rookie year. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last year and signed on despite a lack of offseason spending. Merrill spoke at a press conference after signing the deal.

Merrill spoke about the way he has worked with the organization to sign this deal and develop as a player. With other stars like Fernando Tatis Jr and Manny Machado on the squad, Merrill knows the team can compete. That is why he says the Padres are the team he wants to play for.

Merrill was drafted as a shortstop, as were many players on the Padres roster. But he has transitioned into a centerfielder with incredible results and has had a nice start to his second season. Locking Merrill in for the future is a great way to start adding to this core but questions on the mound are still percolating.

The Padres have Dylan Cease and Michael King on expiring contracts leading their rotation. Can they keep both starters or will they make a big trade this season?

The Padres must keep at least one of their starters

Cease came to the Padres in a spring trade from the Chicago White Sox before last season. King joined the Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade that sent the slugger to the Yankees last winter. They were both excellent in their first year with San Diego and helped them beat the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round.

Merrill was important to keep for the Padres but the pitching is key for the immediate future. After a 6-0 start, San Diego is not going to be trading King or Cease anytime soon. But if they are both still on expiring deals by the trade deadline, teams will be calling, offering a motherload for a top-line starting pitcher.

Merrill is under contract through at least 2034 and has a team option for 2035, when he will be 32 years old. The Padres have Tatis locked in through 2034, Machado and Xander Bogaerts are both signed through 2033, and Jake Cronenworth will be there until 2030. With all of these position players sticking around for so long, AJ Preller has to commit to a pitcher soon.

The newly signed Merrill leads the undefeated Padres against the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.